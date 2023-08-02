A new rise in the price of fuel in Morocco

Hespress Economy Hespress from RabatWednesday 2 August 2023 – 13:15

As expected by the current August; Fuel prices rose again in Morocco, and before midnight today, Wednesday, boards advertising fuel prices, in most stations, went towards varying increases in the prices of gasoline and gasoline, according to the distribution companies.

According to the data of professionals obtained by Hespress, the amount of the increase ranged between 27 and 30 centimes in the price of each liter of “diesel” (gasoline), while the increase witnessed by “petrol and premium gasoline” (SSP Premium) is equivalent to 50 centimes, with a discrepancy between stations. And by regions.

These new increases come as a result of large fluctuations in the international oil market, following successive cuts in oil supplies from most of the countries of the “OPEC Plus” coalition (especially Russia and Saudi Arabia), which was directly reflected in “the recent and successive increases in futures contracts,” according to analysts following energy trading; It also came in implementation of the change that takes place in the prices of fuel in Morocco at the beginning and middle of each month by the companies, which is the procedure that they have been following since the announcement of the liberalization of prices.

It is noteworthy that the Confederation of Road Transport, which is affiliated with the Moroccan Labor Union, had previously pointed out, a few days ago, that “professionals will have their purchasing power affected in the absence of effective and sustainable solutions to limit the linking of fuel prices to fluctuations and geo-political conflicts, turning a blind eye.” On the other hand, the imaginary and obscene profits reaped by companies controlling the import, storage and distribution of fuel.

It is worth noting that the decrease in supplies and the increase in energy demand in the summer season raised oil prices to their highest level since April 2023 in all global markets.

