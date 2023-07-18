a new Togolese joins Bourges Foot-18

Rifela Dogli Afi joined Bourges Foot-18. The former Friends of the World player joined the women’s club in the French third division this week.

The Togolese colony is growing within Bourges Foot-1. After Lucie Gantim since last year, Sama Koutoukalo last Thursday, it’s Rifela Dogli Afi’s turn to join the French club. Having trouble getting a place as a starter in the eleven entrants of Yzeure Allier Auvergne, Rifela Dogli had only one tenure on the last day of the French D2.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Arriving on January 16, 2023 with the Blues, Rifela therefore played 6 games for one achievement. With this new challenge, we hope that the Togolese will regain her feelings and put her talent at the service of Bourges Foot-18 who aspires to move up to D2 next season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

