a new Togolese joins Bourges Foot-18

by admin
Rifela Dogli Afi joined Bourges Foot-18. The former Friends of the World player joined the women’s club in the French third division this week.

The Togolese colony is growing within Bourges Foot-1. After Lucie Gantim since last year, Sama Koutoukalo last Thursday, it’s Rifela Dogli Afi’s turn to join the French club. Having trouble getting a place as a starter in the eleven entrants of Yzeure Allier Auvergne, Rifela Dogli had only one tenure on the last day of the French D2.

Arriving on January 16, 2023 with the Blues, Rifela therefore played 6 games for one achievement. With this new challenge, we hope that the Togolese will regain her feelings and put her talent at the service of Bourges Foot-18 who aspires to move up to D2 next season.

