A new tool is online to verify the correct configuration of Spid on PA sites

A new tool, created by AgID, is available today for the validation of OpenID Connect (OIDC) installations on Public Administration websites that use the Spid system.

This tool completes the suite of tools made available to entities to verify their systems.

The tool is available in 4 versions at the following addresses:

How to use the validator

To use the validators, the user must have published the metadata (SAML) and the entity configuration (OIDC) on a URL reachable from the Internet.

After logging in with your SPID or CIE credentials, you need to register your metadata or entity configuration on the validator and, after registering it on your installation, you can carry out consistency checks of the same, after which you can verify compliance of Requests and Responses during an authentication process.

AgID also makes the source code available, in case the entities need to install them on-premise, at the following addresses: