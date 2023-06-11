a new trial is coming – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

Adji Sarr is not satisfied with the verdict of the rape case which pits her against Ousmane Sonko. The plaintiff thus decided to appeal the judgment rendered on June 1st.

One of the masseuse’s lawyers has confirmed the information and says he will have a new trial.

Ousmane Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison for corruption of youth by the judges of the Criminal Chamber of Dakar. The judgment sparked deadly violence last week in several cities in Senegal.

The prosecution had requested ten years of criminal imprisonment for rape or 5 years in prison for the offense of corruption of youth.

Note that the opponent is accused of rapes committed between 2020 and 2021 and death threats by Adji Sarr, masseuse of a beauty salon in the Senegalese capital.

Rachel Doubidji