After experiencing the cold wave during the National Day holiday, the temperature in most parts of the country in recent days is still suitable, but everyone is ready, a new round of cooling is coming! According to China Weather Network, From October 15th, a new wave of cold air will strike, which will affect the central and eastern regions. Most of the Northeast, North China and other places will have a temperature drop of 6-8°C, and the local cooling rate will exceed 10°C. 。

At that time, the temperature in most parts of the central and eastern regions will gradually turn lower, and the temperature in some areas may reach a new low after the beginning of autumn again, so everyone should prepare long trousers.

Just after the fall, many people are worried that there will be an extreme cold wave this winter. Will it happen?

As early as April and May this year, the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences predicted that La Niña events will occur for three consecutive years in 2022-2023, and provided accurate forecasts and warnings to relevant departments.

In September, the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO) also predicted that the La Niña phenomenon that started in 2020 will continue until the end of this year,This will be the first “triple” La Niña in the 21st century。

It is understood that in the winter after the “La Niña” event, there are years with low temperature. The main characteristics of winter temperature anomalies are: the temperature in most parts of the country is lower than the same period of the year, especially in northern North China, southern Northeast China, and South China. Central China, the eastern and northern parts of the Southwest, and most of the Northwest.

Based on the current situation of the warmer Arctic sea temperature in the previous period and the possibility of future La Niña events, it is predicted thatThis winter, the temperature in some parts of northern my country is slightly lower, which may be affected by periodic cold air, and there is a high possibility of extreme cold waves.。