According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, due to the influence of weak cold air, it is expected that from the 26th to the 28th, some areas in the central and eastern regions will experience a drop in temperature of 4-6°C, and the local temperature drop will exceed 8°C. The above-mentioned areas will be accompanied by 4-6 winds. The regional gusts reach 7~8. There is a lot of snowfall in western Tibet, and the main heavy snowfall periods are from the 25th to the 31st.

A new wave of cold air will affect the central and eastern regions

Affected by the weak cold air, it is expected that from the 26th to the 28th, some areas in the central and eastern regions will experience a drop in temperature of 4~6°C, and the local temperature drop will exceed 8°C. class.

Affected by the weakening of the previous cold air entering the sea, from day to night on the 25th, the Taiwan Strait, the southern waters east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, and most of the South China Sea had winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9. Among them, the Taiwan Strait and the Bashi Strait , In parts of the northeastern and southwestern parts of the South China Sea, the wind force can reach magnitude 9 and gusts 10 to 11. The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a sea gale forecast at 06:00 on January 25.

In addition, there will be little precipitation in most parts of the country in the next three days, and the weather will be mainly sunny or cloudy.

Strong snowfall in western Tibet

There is a lot of snowfall in western Tibet. The main heavy snowfall periods are from the 25th to the 31st. The snowfall in most areas is mainly light to moderate snowfall. The line from Pulan to Nyalam has heavy to heavy snowfall, and there are local heavy snowstorms.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 25th to 08:00 on the 26th, there were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of eastern Jilin, western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, and western Tibet. Among them, heavy snow or blizzard (10-16 mm ); There was light rain in parts of the western Sichuan Basin, northeastern Yunnan, eastern Hainan Island, and eastern Taiwan Island. There will be 4-6 winds in parts of central and western Inner Mongolia, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula, eastern Qinghai, and northern Hebei; the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, Bashi Channel, and most of the South China Sea will have 6-8 winds and gusts of 9 Among them, the wind force in the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Strait, and parts of the northeast and southwest of the South China Sea can reach level 9 and gusts 10-11.

From 08:00 on January 26 to 08:00 on January 27, there was light snow in parts of eastern Jilin and other places; light rain in parts of central and western South China, southwestern Sichuan Basin, and eastern Taiwan Island. There are 5-6 winds in parts of Inner Mongolia, eastern Qinghai, eastern Northwest China, northern China, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula, and eastern Zhejiang; Bohai Sea, Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, Taiwan Strait, most of the South China Sea, and Beibu Gulf 6 to 7, gust 8 wind, most of the East China Sea has 7 to 8, gust 9 wind.

From 08:00 on January 27 to 08:00 on January 28, there was light snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Shandong Peninsula, and northeastern Yunnan; southwest Sichuan Basin, western Guizhou, eastern Yunnan, Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island There was light rain in parts of the east and other places. Inner Mongolia, the northern part of North China, the southern part of Northeast China, the Shandong Peninsula, and the eastern part of Jiangnan have 4-6 winds; the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, and the Beibu Gulf will have 6-7 winds and gusts of 8 winds. The Ministry of Taiwan, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean east of Taiwan, most of the South China Sea, and the Bashi Strait have winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9. Among them, the winds in the Taiwan Strait and parts of the ocean east of Taiwan can reach magnitude 9 and gusts of magnitude 10.