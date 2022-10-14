

A new wave of cold air will hit the central and eastern South China Sea tropical depression tomorrow, affecting Hainan



China Weather Network News At present, a strong cold air is gathering momentum. From tomorrow (October 15) to the 17th, it will affect the central and eastern regions, and the temperature drop in many places in Northeast China and North China will exceed 10 °C. Under the influence of cold air, the visibility in North China and Huanghuai will gradually improve from north to south. In addition, most of the central and eastern part of the precipitation will still be scarce in the next few days. Hainan will be affected by the tropical depression in the South China Sea, and there will be more obvious rainfall today.

Precipitation is still scarce in most of the central and eastern parts of Hainan, and Hainan needs to be alert to strong rainfall

Yesterday, most of the central and eastern part of the precipitation was sparse, and the strong precipitation was mainly concentrated in Tibet and other places. Monitoring shows that from 8:00 yesterday to 6:00 today, light to moderate snow or sleet occurred in parts of central Gansu, central and southern Qinghai, northern Tibet, and northwestern Sichuan, and moderate to heavy rain occurred locally in southeastern Tibet.

Today and tomorrow, most of the central and eastern regions will still maintain a weather pattern of sparse precipitation. However, the maritime tropical system is relatively active at present. Affected by the tropical depression in the South China Sea, Hainan will have more obvious rainfall.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that there will be light to moderate snow or sleet today in northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, northeastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, and northern Sichuan Plateau; southeastern Tibet, southwestern Sichuan, central and western Yunnan, Hainan Island andTaiwanThere are light to moderate rains in places such as the island, among them, heavy rains in parts of southeastern Tibet and southwestern Hainan Island.

Tomorrow, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, northeastern Tibet, and northern Sichuan plateau;TaiwanThere are moderate to heavy rains in parts of the island and other places, among which,TaiwanThere are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-130 mm) in parts of the northern and eastern parts of the island.

Judging from the mid-term forecast of the Central Meteorological Observatory, in the next 10 days, there will be little or no precipitation in most parts of the central and eastern regions. Meteorological experts reminded that the weather is dry, the public should pay attention to replenishing water in time and pay attention to fire safety.

A new wave of cold air is poised to be released, and the local cooling in Northeast China and North China will exceed 10°C

In the past two days, the central and eastern parts of the country have been in an intermittent period of cold air, and the atmospheric diffusion conditions in parts of North China and Huanghuai have deteriorated, and visibility has been affected. However, a strong cold air is gathering momentum. It will affect the central and eastern regions from tomorrow to the 17th. While improving the atmospheric diffusion conditions, it will also bring obvious strong winds and cooling weather.

Among them, the northeast, north China and other places have recently returned to the temperature, the base temperature is higher, and the cooling is the most obvious. For example, in Harbin and Changchun, the highest temperature yesterday was above 17°C, and it will drop below 10°C on the 17th. The highest temperatures in Tianjin and Shijiazhuang will be 24°C and 25°C tomorrow, and they will drop sharply to 15°C and 16°C on the 17th.

Around the 21st, there may still be cold air affecting the northern region, but the time limit is relatively long, so continue to pay attention. The cold dew and solar term are frequently affected by cold air, and the temperature fluctuates greatly. The public should pay attention to the forecast and warning information, add clothes in time, and beware of catching a cold.

