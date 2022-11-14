Home News A new wood is born in Udine: 3,271 trees have been planted
A new wood is born in Udine: 3,271 trees have been planted

A new wood is born in Udine: 3,271 trees have been planted

Greener city

Over 600 tons of carbon dioxide and 700 kilograms of absorbed fine dust, with a production exceeding 456 tons of oxygen. These are the numbers, spread over a period of twenty years, of the second urban forest in the Aurora district, in Udine Sud. When the 3,271 plants grow, these will be the effects on the city environment. The mayor of the Friulian capital, Pietro Fontanini, wanted to emphasize them, presenting the initiative carried out on a municipal land of 2.1 hectares next to via Dino Basaldella. (Petrussi Video Productions)

00:55

