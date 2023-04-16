Home » A new work in the field of security by the writer Arthur OMAR made public in Kinshasa
by admin
“CONTEMPORARY MILITARY ISSUES, AND CYBERSPACE GEOSTRATEGY”. This is the title of a new work in the world of Congolese literature by the writer Arthur OMAR KAYUMBA, presented to the general public on Saturday April 15, 2023 in the Media Library of the French Institute of Kinshasa under the organization of the Leadership Excellence Workshop and Training (ALEF).

It all starts with the explanations of the book by its author, who indicated that following the various threats facing the Democratic Republic of the Congo to date, the hybridity and the asymmetry of the fight, it was necessary to rethink the way to rebuild the Armed Forces of the DRC and restore the national force. Hence any Congolese compatriot should respond to the call of the Head of State Félix Tshisekedi for general mobilization in this situation of war.

»The objective of this work is to contribute to the rebuilding of the armed forces of the Republic and to the recovery of national defence. If we fail to secure all our territorial approaches, the population; if we do not know how to preserve our fundamental interests of the nation; if we do not know how to define and achieve the strategic objectives of our nation, we are destined to disappear “, he said.

In addition, the former National President of the Congolese Youth Parliament, Ambassador Arthur OMAR KAYUMBA stressed that his book also makes some recommendations to those responsible for the country’s defense apparatus on the one hand, and the Congolese population on the other hand. other side.

See also  Government filed before Congress the law of submission to criminal gangs

The main recommendation today is to create a cyber defense unit that is more progressive within the armed forces, to project them onto the path of new contemporary military dynamics and to adapt them in order to ensure that we are going to live a long time. To the Congolese population, they must be sure and confident in our armed forces of the Republic, intensify civil-military cooperation, enlist in the army, in order to express our deep attachment to the nation.

There followed the game of questions and answers where the author enlightened the participants on this work of more than 150 pages prefaced by the General of the Army, Gabriel Amisi KUMBA, and whose publication was ensured by the edition of the Pantheon of the South

It should be remembered that the opening of the book »CONTEMPORARY MILITARY ISSUES AND CYBERSPACE GEOSTRATEGY by Ambassador Arthur OMAR KAYUMBA took place on January 21, 2023 at the College of Advanced Studies in Defense Strategies CHESD.

Jules Ninda

