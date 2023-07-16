Home » A newborn baby girl was kidnapped due to the negligence of the hospital staff
Rawalpindi: A newborn baby girl was abducted due to gross negligence of Benazir Bhutto Hospital staff. Waris Khan police station registered a case of kidnapping and started searching for the girl.

According to the sources, this baby girl was born to the daughter of Zafar, a resident of Rashitan, yesterday. The girl was allegedly abducted from the nursery of the children’s ward.

The plaintiff in the case says that the last time he went to see the girl, the guard and nanny did not even allow him to see her.

The position of the hospital administration has been adopted that the girl was not abducted but was mistakenly taken by another family. The administration says that the child was taken by the family of Kotla Gang and their own child is still in the hospital.

The hospital administration further said that legal and departmental action will be taken against the nurse guilty of negligence.

