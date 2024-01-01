A Nobel Peace Prize laureate faces six months in prison in Bangladesh

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus has been convicted of violating labor laws in Bangladesh, prosecutor Khurshid Alam Khan told AFP on Monday, in a case his supporters say is politically motivated.

Alam Khan explained to Agence France-Presse that “Professor Yunus and three of his colleagues at Grameen Telecom were convicted under labor laws and sentenced to six months in prison,” noting that they were released on bail pending appeal.

Yunus, an economist who won the Nobel Prize in 2006, and his colleagues at Grameen Telecom, one of the companies he founded, were accused of not establishing a savings fund there, and thus violating the labor law, but these are accusations they deny.

Alam Khan told Agence France-Presse before the ruling was issued, “We proved that Professor Muhammad Yunus and other people violated the requirements of labor laws.”

Younis faces more than 100 other charges related to labor law violations and allegations of corruption.

Yunus is credited with lifting millions out of poverty through his pioneering micro-loan bank, but he disagreed with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who said he “sucks the blood of the poor.”

The reputation of Younus, 82, was tarnished by a dispute over the conditions of his workers, with Hasina, whom her critics accuse of becoming increasingly authoritarian.

In November 2022, Yunus told reporters that he had not benefited from any of the 50 companies he had set up in Bangladesh.

Younis’s lawyer, Khaja Tanveer, said in a statement to Agence France-Presse that the case is “worthless, wrong and unjustified.” Its sole purpose is to harass and humiliate him in front of the world.”

