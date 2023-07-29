Home » A nuclear reactor in Japan is restarted for the first time in 12 years
The Kansai Electric Power Co. company restarted a nuclear reactor at the Takahama plant in Japan on Friday, reports Kyodo. This is the first reactor commissioned in the last 12 years, after the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The company is expected to resume business operations on August 28. The reactor was commissioned 48 years ago, and at the moment it is the oldest operating reactor in the country. It was taken offline in January 2011 for periodic inspection and remained offline after the Fukushima nuclear crisis, triggered by the earthquake and tsunami in March of that year. In 2016, the Japanese authorities gave the green light for the reactor to operate beyond the 40-year term set in the wake of the Fukushima disaster.

It was originally scheduled to return to operation in early June, but the plan was postponed due to the need for additional fire protection work.

According to Kyodo, of the more than 40 nuclear reactors in Japan, 11 are currently in operation. with RT

