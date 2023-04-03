China Daily, April 3, Beijing News April 2 is the World Autism Day. Many social organizations have carried out public welfare activities to help families of autistic people reverse their difficulties.

The Shenzhen One Foundation Public Welfare Foundation has launched the “One Foundation Blue Action” public welfare advocacy activity for the 12th consecutive year. With the theme of “One Family, Not Alone”, it has united more than 50 companies, media and Internet platforms, more than 400 social organizations, Love group, Yang Mi, love ambassador of the One Foundation Ocean Paradise Project, and more than 200 public figures, jointly issued a proposal to the public: use understanding and support to help autistic families to reverse their difficulties, and help autistic groups to obtain a school, employment, medical treatment, Accessible travel and community life, a more understanding and inclusive social environment.

Focus on the overall family support system for people with autism

The theme slogan of World Autism Day 2023 is: “Caring for children with autism, paying attention to and supporting caregivers and professionals of people with autism.” The 2023 One Foundation Blue Action also proposes to focus on family support systems for people with autism.

The family is the smallest social unit for everyone to get support, and the family is the lifelong companion and caregiver of the autistic person. The survey of the “Blue Book on the Needs of Autistic Families in China” shows that most of the families with autistic people are under great economic pressure. In more than half of the families, one person has to give up work to take care of the children; Marginalized…but the support needs of families of people with autism are still not receiving more social attention and attention.

In Shenzhen, there is a mother who has been “deep drifting” with her autistic son for 19 years. Because of the incomprehension of the outside world, she seldom takes her children to participate in community activities, seldom contacts with people around her, and almost never returns to her hometown. She puts herself and her children in a psychologically safe zone, and her life is as “lonely” as her children. Participating in activities organized by parents with autism and hugging the parents for warmth is a short respite and healing for herself, but she still hopes that one day, she and her child will be embraced and accepted by the whole world.

Since its launch in 2012, the advocacy of the One Foundation Blue Action has been constantly changing along with the changes in public awareness of autism, promoting the public to pay attention to and support autistic groups from more dimensions and deeper levels. The theme of the 12th One Foundation Blue Action in 2023 is: “One Family, Not Alone”, to use understanding and support to help the families of people with autism to reverse their difficulties. The One Foundation Blue Action is committed to promoting schools, hospitals, public transportation, and community life-related enterprises and institutions to provide support services and social integration and barrier-free services for autistic groups and their families, to prevent autistic people from being discriminated against, and to help The autistic group obtains a more understanding and inclusive social environment with barrier-free access to schooling, employment, medical treatment, travel, and community life.

From cognition to action, Blue Action has entered 262 cities in 12 years

In the 2023 One Foundation Blue Action, the One Foundation will cooperate with more than 400 social organization partners across the country to change their profile pictures to blue, customize endorsement posters, integrate high-fives, blue messengers, blue business cards, blue landmarks, art exhibitions, bazaars, etc. Online, Offline joint advocacy activities, calling on the public to pay attention to and support autism groups.

As World Autism Day approaches, Yang Mi, the love ambassador of the One Foundation Ocean Paradise Program and actor, visited an integrated kindergarten, played fun games and interacted with the children in the kindergarten, read picture books to the children, and learned about the situation of autistic children in the kindergarten from the kindergarten teachers and preschool integrated education situations, and exchange gifts with teachers and children.

During Operation Blue, One Foundation Children’s Service Station organized children to watch “Ocean Paradise” at 67 sites in 12 provinces. “His father got off the car. He is so scared and lonely. If he is by my side, I will definitely help him!” Through the stories of Daifuku and his father, the children have a deeper understanding of autism, and they will write blessings Toss the blue paper airplanes into the sky, hoping that the “Daifuku” can be accepted and helped by more people.

If everyone contributes more kindness, the social environment faced by people with autism will have more understanding and tolerance. Since its launch in 2012, the One Foundation Blue Action has joined more than 730 social organizations across the country to carry out thousands of online and offline advocacy activities in 262 cities. cognition of the diseased population.

Pay attention to the autism group, not only on April 2. The One Foundation Ocean Paradise Project mainly serves children with special needs such as autism, cerebral palsy, and rare diseases. From its launch in 2011 to the end of 2022, it has joined hands with 605 social organizations in 8 action networks in 262 cities in 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) across the country. Organization, helping more than 580,000 children and youth with special needs, and 818,000 family caregivers improve their plight.

Let’s turn blue together to merge and eliminate loneliness

During the One Foundation Blue Action in 2023, the One Foundation will cooperate with Tencent Charity, Alibaba Charity, Bytedance Charity, Alipay Charity, Shuidi Charity, Sina Weibo Charity, Xiaomi Charity, Bilibili Charity, Ping An Charity, Mango Charity, Yi Public welfare platforms such as Treasure Public Welfare and other public welfare platforms invite caring netizens and users to participate in advocacy activities; cooperate with Walmart China, Ele.me Public Welfare, Dadi Cinema Group, Texhong, Kuaishou Public Welfare, AEON Mall, Yili Group, Lihe Taste, Tong Cheng Travel, 58.com, MELAND, Kaisa Commercial, Window of the City, Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation-CEIBS Alumni Public Welfare Special Fund-Guardian Starlight Love Fund, Shenzhen Sea World, Yaen Health, Life International Integrated Medical, Beijing Xinqiao The restaurant, rice millet, and MYFIT fitness studio jointly advocated to turn blue together and speak out for the autistic group; at the same time, it cooperated with Ant Manor, China UnionPay Cloud QuickPass, Alipay Campus School, Cainiao, Douyin E-commerce Charity Goods, Douyin Speed ​​Edition . Li Hexu, Sohu Public Welfare, Tencent Docs, Tencent E-sports, etc. participated in the One Foundation Blue Action.

From April 1st to 15th, the One Foundation, together with Tencent Public Welfare, many domestic parent organizations, service agencies and other parties jointly launched the “Give ‘Xingxing’ a Everyone” Little Red Flower Day series of activities, calling on everyone to use Little Red Flower to follow and support Families of autistic persons, improving the development potential of autistic persons and the quality of family life. Tianhong, a caring business partner, also joined the ranks of donating flowers, and put themed posters in Tianhong shopping centers, department stores and supermarkets in 34 cities in 8 provinces to drive consumer participation. From April 1st to April 7th, Dadi Cinema Group, a caring enterprise partner, has shown autism-themed short films in nearly 300 theaters in more than 200 cities across the country, and called on the audience to send little red flowers to the families of autistic people. The One Foundation and Tencent Docs have jointly created an interactive “World Autism Day” public welfare document, setting up sections such as science popularization, message wall and parent guide, to provide substantial support for autistic parents in need, and hope that more public can go through the document into the autistic community.

The One Foundation, Ant Farm and Alipay Charity jointly launched the charity event “Crossing Loneliness and Embracing Love”. From April 1st to 30th, caring netizens can donate eggs in Ant Manor for 15 consecutive days to get a digital doll with the theme of the vast starry sky in April; from April 2nd to 11th, they can support the One Foundation Ocean Paradise project through the Love Gallery and get “star The “children” digital painting invites caring netizens to pay attention to and support the autistic group through interesting activities. From March 27th to April 2nd, the One Foundation and Alipay Campus School jointly launched the topic of #易出你的蓝蓝行动 topic, inviting users of Alipay Campus School to guide the public to pay attention to autism by posting the Blue Action during the blue campaign period The group speaks together.

The One Foundation and Bytedance Public Welfare Platform launched the #你好星球的儿童 topic activity, and joined hands with experts under Wuyou Media: It turned out to be Mr. Uncle, Ou Wenhao, Wang Naiying, Qiao Le Smecta, Stick Figures, Professor Liang s and Kitchen Adventures 30+ masters, including Brain Hole Girl T and Teacher Yuanyuan, paid attention to and advocated together through short videos and live broadcasts. United Tiaotiaotang employees public welfare invites ByteDance employees to help the One Foundation Blue Action.

The One Foundation and Sina Micro-Public Welfare launched the #一基金蓝色行动# topic campaign, joining hands with hundreds of celebrities and big Vs to call on more people to pay attention to and support the autistic group.

The One Foundation cooperated with Cainiao to present the slogan of Action Blue with a personalized face sheet, calling on Cainiao users to pay attention to the autism group. Free CROXX, LUCKY EMMA and Crazy Puppies actively joined the joint advocacy.

The Wal-Mart store in Wuhou District, Chengdu held the launching ceremony of the Big Dreamer project to help young people realize their dreams in the workplace. Heart youths carry out employment experience activities in clothing districts and other areas, and conduct practical experience on work content and steps.

Ele.me public welfare teamed up with the city guardian Blue Knight in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen to display the posters of the blue campaign with the takeaway boxes, and walked through the four cities to let more people know about autism and help the One Foundation blue together action.

The One Foundation and the Dingding video account launched the “Caring for the Children of the Stars” World Autism Day campaign to educate Dingding users about the difficulties faced by autistic groups and their families, invite Dingding users to participate in discussions on autism topics, and call for more People pay attention to and support the autistic community.

The indoor parent-child amusement brand MELAND has joined hands with the One Foundation Ocean Paradise to launch the Blue Public Welfare Day in 8 stores in 8 cities, inviting families of autistic people and ordinary families to participate in various forms of interactive garden activities, providing children with the joy of community integration We set up One Foundation public welfare corners in three main stores and linked more than 100 stores and online communities to carry out advocacy activities.

During the Blue Action period, Kaisa Commercial expressed its concern and support for the autistic group by inviting customers to write postcards, flying blue planes and other offline activities, and displayed them on large screens, advertising machines and other electronic screens in 14 shopping centers in 9 cities A joint poster of Action Blue was released to call on the public to understand the problems faced by autistic groups in society.

In addition, this blue action has also been supported by college students, party members and employees of enterprises. Students of Fudan Poetry Club and Shenzhen University School of Government and Management actively participated in the 3-hour behavior public welfare to protect autistic people with love. Fudan Poetry Club and the One Foundation worked together Initiated the “Star Poetry Award – Poetry Contest for Caring for Autistic Groups” to express love for groups with special needs with the power of words. Party members of Huaan Securities took advantage of their rest days to hold a public welfare meeting with the theme of “Into the Children from the Stars”, Invite employees and customers to learn about autism and support the One Foundation Ocean Paradise program with monthly donations.

Turn blue together to integrate and eliminate loneliness, and care for the autistic group, not only on April 2. The One Foundation’s Blue Action appeals: helping people with autism means helping tens of millions of families out of their predicament; only by supporting caregivers and professional workers of people with autism can we better support the autistic group. Join the One Foundation Blue Action to help more families of people with autism turn around their plight. A family, not alone.

