Home News A nurse set up a part-time stall and earned 15,000 for two weeks, then opened a full-time shop to realize the dream of fruit freedom-猜南网
News

A nurse set up a part-time stall and earned 15,000 for two weeks, then opened a full-time shop to realize the dream of fruit freedom-猜南网

by admin
A nurse set up a part-time stall and earned 15,000 for two weeks, then opened a full-time shop to realize the dream of fruit freedom-猜南网

[Nurses set up a part-time stall to earn 15,000 yuan for two weeks and then open a full-time shop. It is not recommended that everyone blindly follow suit]Xiao Song, a post-00s nurse who sells fruits part-time in Linyi, Shandong, resigned and opened a shop after earning 15,000 yuan for two weeks. In order to reduce costs and realize the dream of fruit freedom, Xiao Song stayed up all night to study the applet, went to the stalls to inspect, and finally plucked up the courage to try “cloud stalls” to sell fruits online. In the process, I have been trial and error and accumulated experience. The most tiring thing is to go to buy goods early the next morning after staying up late. When I saw all the positive comments from customers, I felt that no matter how hard it was, it was worth it. The two-week income was 15,139 yuan, and I became more determined. I set the flag: I must open a store and sell a lot of fruits. Learning more knowledge in another field, she is more comfortable dealing with interpersonal relationships because of social fear. Although she resigned, she still admires medical workers. They are really hardworking. (Source: Pepper Mama)

screenshot

Original title: A nurse set up a part-time stall to earn 15,000 in two weeks and then opened a shop full-time

Editor in charge: Zheng Lili

See also  Ivrea. Stop to algae, the maxi work starts at Lake Sirio

You may also like

Calls Formez PA: rankings published

The government of the free and Ghazwal Bani...

Criminals tried to steal more than $200 million...

Cybersecurity, Fastweb: “Awareness of companies and PAs is...

Korea Tourism Organization Helps Innovative Tourism Companies Grow...

Health and well-being day benefited more than 500...

Make due contributions of our generation to promote...

Space, contracts signed for over 285 million for...

President Petr Pavel in Slovakia and how Štefan...

Video: they record a huge landslide in Sinifaná,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy