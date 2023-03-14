[Nurses set up a part-time stall to earn 15,000 yuan for two weeks and then open a full-time shop. It is not recommended that everyone blindly follow suit]Xiao Song, a post-00s nurse who sells fruits part-time in Linyi, Shandong, resigned and opened a shop after earning 15,000 yuan for two weeks. In order to reduce costs and realize the dream of fruit freedom, Xiao Song stayed up all night to study the applet, went to the stalls to inspect, and finally plucked up the courage to try “cloud stalls” to sell fruits online. In the process, I have been trial and error and accumulated experience. The most tiring thing is to go to buy goods early the next morning after staying up late. When I saw all the positive comments from customers, I felt that no matter how hard it was, it was worth it. The two-week income was 15,139 yuan, and I became more determined. I set the flag: I must open a store and sell a lot of fruits. Learning more knowledge in another field, she is more comfortable dealing with interpersonal relationships because of social fear. Although she resigned, she still admires medical workers. They are really hardworking. (Source: Pepper Mama)

screenshot

Original title: A nurse set up a part-time stall to earn 15,000 in two weeks and then opened a shop full-time

Editor in charge: Zheng Lili