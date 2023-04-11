“Everyone knows that the economic conditions in Afghanistan are not good and women are prohibited from leaving the house and working, but I make and sell Nuristani artworks in the world in an organization called Nail Art and I want this art to be sold in the world. I can introduce it to the whole world.’

This was said by Zahra Darwish from Afghanistan’s Ghazni province who lives in Kabul and works in a company called ‘Nail Art’.

Zahra holds a degree in Political Science from a private university in Afghanistan.

Zahra Darwish told Independent Urdu that ‘We created this company in 2021 and we make carvings on wood and sell them online.

“After the Taliban regime came to Afghanistan, when women were banned, we started selling products online and an NGO called ‘Asil’ helped us in this, but as much as we earn, it covers household expenses. are not fulfilled.’

“Everyone knows that the economic situation is very bad these days, but we try to sell things online,” Zahra said. If anyone wants to buy something, he can go to the website called Aseel, select the desired item and buy it anywhere in the world.’

According to Zahra, ‘We first carve on paper and copy it on wood and then sell the final product to the buyer.’

After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, according to the United Nations reports, women have been banned from working in various sectors, while the education of high school girls was also banned about a year ago.

However, the Taliban government has repeatedly reiterated its position that ‘the arrangements for women’s education are not complete yet and when the arrangements are completed, the ban on women’s education will be lifted.’

Asil, a non-governmental organization, provides doorstep employment to women to solve this problem. Madina Mateen, an official of the organization, told Independent Urdu that ‘Our organization tries to highlight and solve women’s problems with the help of technology.’

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

‘We have helped various women who work in handicrafts to start employment so that they can stand on their own feet and support household expenses.’

Afghanistan has been in a state of war for almost the last 40 years and thousands of women have been affected by this war. According to Medina, her organization mostly helps women who have been affected by war.

According to her, ‘Most of the registered women we have are those who have lost their husbands, brothers or fathers in the war. While women working for the former government of Afghanistan are also included in them.

According to Medina, his organization has helped about six hundred men and women so far.

Note: Asil, a non-governmental organization, has assisted in the preparation of this report. This report is part of the ‘Empowering Afghan Women’ series of video reports on Afghan women.