Founded in 1405, destroyed during the Imjin War in 1592, rebuilt

It was burnt down in 1803 and rebuilt the following year.

The place where the coronation ceremony of Emperor Sunjong was held… Inside open until April 30

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Cho Sung-woo = On the morning of the 3rd, the inside of Injeongjeon Hall at Changdeokgung Palace in Jongno-gu, Seoul is being unveiled. 2023.03.03. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Correspondent Suji Lee = “The phoenix means that this period will come when the reign of the Holy Lord reigns in peace or the age of peace.”

A pair of beautiful phoenixes are flying in the clouds in the middle of the high ceiling inside ‘Injeongjeon’, a national treasure of Changdeokgung Palace.

Phoenix is ​​an imaginary bird that was born from a dragon falling in love with a crane. It is known as a bird that appears in the world together with a benign and wise saint, so the appearance of a phoenix implies the birth of a great king and a peaceful and peaceful era for the people.

Along with the high ceiling decorated with phoenixes, a pair of phoenixes are splendidly decorated on the ceiling of the canopy where the dragon statue is placed.

In addition, on the canopy with a roof, a dragon statue, a grain bowl, and a folding screen ‘Ilwolobongdo’ are placed like a set. Ilwolobongdo is a painting depicting the sun, moon, five mountain peaks, waterfalls, pine trees, and waves, symbolizing the dignity of the king.

If you look at the bottom of Ilwolobongdo, you will see paintings that are difficult to see outside Injeongjeon. It is Sahyeongdo, which depicts four animals: a dragon, a phoenix, a turtle, and a giraffe. All the animals in this painting are legendary spiritual animals that are said to appear in times of peace.

See also In Udine, three pedestrians hit by cars [서울=뉴시스] Reporter Cho Sung-woo = On the morning of the 3rd, citizens are viewing the inside of Injeongjeon Hall at Changdeokgung Palace in Jongno-gu, Seoul. 2023.03.03. [email protected]

If you look around the canopy, there are some decorations that feel unfamiliar. When Sunjong ascended the throne in 1907, we can see the changes in the building prepared to move from Gyeongungung Palace, which is now Deoksugung Palace, to Changdeok Palace.

Looking at the interior floor, it was originally a brick floor made of baked soil, but it has been changed to a wooden floor like modern times. Western-style lights are attached to the pillars.

After the first electricity was supplied to Gyeongbokgung Palace in 1897, electricity was supplied to Changdeokgung Palace in 1894. The lights inside Injeongjeon Hall are estimated to have been installed in 1908.

The curtains currently visible in the room were recreated based on the original form in 2012 and newly produced. The prototype is currently in the collection of the National Palace Museum of Korea. The prototype is also estimated to have been produced around 1907. The curtains are decorated with auspicious patterns such as peacocks, turtles, and peonies.

The color of the door was originally red, but after King Sunjong, it was painted golden, symbolizing the emperor.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Cho Sung-woo = On the morning of the 3rd, citizens are viewing the inside of Injeongjeon Hall at Changdeokgung Palace in Jongno-gu, Seoul. 2023.03.03. [email protected]

Injeongjeon, the best hall of Changdeokgung Palace

According to records, the king of the Joseon Dynasty entered Injeongjeon after passing through the three roads of the court yard where his servants gathered and stood on the two-tier Woldae.

The king sits on a dragon statue, and there are eunuchs on the left and right of the screen with Ilwolobongdo in the back. To the right and left of the king, on both sides of the throne, there are governors. Below the dragon statue are Seungji and an officer. On the left and right, there are escort warriors such as Byeolgungeom and Owijang.

‘Injeong(仁政)’ means ‘benevolent politics’, and Injeongjeon is the court of law of Changdeokgung Palace. It is an important building used for official state events such as the coronation of a king, weddings, crowning ceremonies, and congratulatory ceremonies for civil servants. During events, all the doors are lifted to expand the space.

It was built in 1405 at the time of the foundation of Changdeokgung Palace, but was destroyed during the Imjin War in 1592, and was rebuilt during the reign of King Gwanghaegun. It was destroyed by fire in 1803 and rebuilt the following year. Since then, with the accession of Emperor Sunjong, it has undergone minor repairs to reach the present.

The wide yard of Injeongjeon Hall is called Court, which means the courtyard where the assembly was held. The rank stones lined up on the left and right sides of the three provinces are engraved with 18 ranks each as Munmu-Gwan as a sign indicating the position of Munmu-Bak-Gwan. The Pumgyesok was installed in the 6th year of King Jeongjo. To the left and right of Injeongjeon are 36 kan Dongdonggak and 38 kan Seohaenggak.

The scale of Injeongjeon Hall is not large, but it looks relatively larger as the space is filled with halls surrounding it. A high foundation stone was placed on the wide, two-tiered Woldae, and round pillars were built on top of it. It is a two-story hall with 5 front rooms and 4 side rooms. From the outside, it looks like a two-story building, but inside it is a single floor with an open top and bottom. The total height of the building including the base reaches about 24.5m.

Anjeongjeon can be seen as a space where the king’s authority can be revealed, considering the inside as an extension of the court’s court outside.

Inside view of Injeongjeon Hall in Changdeokgung Palace open until April 3

The Changdeokgung Palace Management Office provides an opportunity to see the inside of the Injeongjeon through the in-depth commentary program ‘Changdeokgung In-depth Look, Palace Cabinet Office’ every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 10:30 am until April 30.

The Changdeokgung Palace Management Office said, “You will be able to appreciate the inner facilities of Injeongjeon Hall, which you can only see from the outside, and in particular, you will be able to vividly feel the dignity and authority of the interior space created by the mid-story wooden structure.”

The number of people entering the synagogue is limited to 20 people. In case of rain, the inside tour of Injeongjeon Hall will be canceled to protect the heritage, and the in-depth commentary will proceed as scheduled. Participation fee is free.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]