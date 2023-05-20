a passenger hit an Avianca employee

On the night of this Thursday, May 18, a new case of intolerance was registered in an airport terminal in Colombia. This time, a traveler who was planning to board a plane at the Los Garzones de Monteria Córdoba airport

The woman planned to fly with a child, so the airline official requested the child’s birth certificate to let her board as required by the Colombian Aeronautical Regulations. The woman explodes against the airline employee, begins to yell at her and hits her repeatedly.

#Nationals ➡️Another case of assault was filed against Avianca airline officials. This time a woman was enraged because she was asked for the civil registry of her children. pic.twitter.com/eROeblCwX2 – HSB News (@HSBnoticias) May 19, 2023

The minor with whom the woman had planned to fly screams and runs after what she assumes is her mother. This latest case of employee aggression was rejected by the airline, which also stated that the number of disruptive passengers who “affect the integrity of employees, customers and the safety of our operation” has doubled in the previous two years.

Given the circumstances, Avianca reiterated its request to the Colombian aeronautical authorities to implement passenger exclusion lists at the country’s airports. The airline reached the important conclusion that “it is crucial that the authorities further strengthen regulation and allow the implementation of no-fly lists to prohibit passengers who have engaged in this type of behavior from flying again.”

The aggressive behavior towards Avianca employees that occurred at the Monterrey airport is not the only case that has occurred there recently. Last Thursday, May 11, a man who appeared to be drunk assaulted airline staff after being told to get off the plane because he could not fly in that condition.

According to interviews with representatives of the airline obtained by the news portal Pulzo, the passenger’s actions were rejected. Both the other passengers who use air transport and the work teams required to comply with scheduled flights and itineraries are annoyed by these behaviors.

Users of social networks, for their part, urged the National Police to post more uniformed personnel inside the airport. One of the Internet users commented: “Tenacious, how dangerous this type of event is and not having someone to defend.”