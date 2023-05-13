A patrolman jail who asked for money from a Boyacá merchant in the middle of an operation

At the request of a prosecutor attached to the Boyacá Section, a trial judge handed down a conviction against the retired patrolman, Ómar Hernán Castellanos Castellanos, who demanded money from a merchant so as not to seize merchandise that he had in the establishment.

The events were recorded on April 20, 2022 when the uniformed officer, by then on active duty and attached to the Fiscal and Customs Police Directorate, was appointed to carry out a control inspection of a commercial establishment in Tunja (Boyacá).

According to the investigation, Castellanos Castellanos demanded 1,600,000 pesos from the owner of the premises so as not to seize part of the merchandise that was in the place. In addition, he filed a document with false information to give the appearance of legality to the customs procedure.

The forcefulness of the probative material collected by the Prosecutor’s Office allowed the now convicted man to accept his responsibility for the crimes of concussion and ideological falsehood in a public document.

Given the arguments presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, the trial judge ordered that the patrolman must serve a sentence of 52 months in prison; in addition to a 44-month inability to exercise public rights and functions. Also, pay a fine of 33.33 current legal minimum wages.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

