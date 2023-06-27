A PEDIGUEÑO SENATOR WITH A CHALLENGE AND A BAD CHARACTER « cde News

SAN PEDRO 2nd DEPARTMENT (Special envoy) The political messes of our country. In 2018, the current president of the Republic, Santi Peña, and this unpresentable man who is now a senator, and the sources tell us that he embarrassed the current president, was participating in a political meeting, and the fact is that many things are said about this guy They call him a gunman, a gigolo, and until he rents the airfield of the ranch that he bought after being governor, it is not known how he gets the money but it is believed that it was not from any lottery, pool, or che po remói, the people He is suspicious that the planes that landed and took off from the ranch that this man has in Lima would be where the pilots coke or use marijuana, where that time a journalist from the area went to want to take a picture and he came out and lashed out because this man He believes that he has Mike Tyson in his belly, it is also known or reported that he was as a pimp for a woman who lives in Liberación and that he took money from her for his parties and drinks, the source asserted.

On the other hand, a father was officiating mass in the Choré church and he chased him with shots because he did not speak well of him but in summary, recalling these cases, nobody wants him later, he was in the Middle East and he had to beg for his ticket to to return, it is not known how but there are backgrounds of this character who can never in a serious country have any investiture as a representative of the people. However, Carlos Gimenez is a character with many facets of life but all of them irregular and today the sources say that he is imploring President Santi to give him the position of Minister of Agriculture because there is the thick broth to become a millionaire. , according to what a northerner, a neighbor of his, alleged, where he recounted that he had a 14-hectare ranch and today there are already 400 hectares, he bought an 8000-hectare ranch in Paso Tuna, many people ask a thief where he got the money and we hope that the current president of Our country uses the law of retaliation, an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth, that does not give any type of accommodation to this unpresentable drunk, even if one wants to say falopero, conceited and that can end badly like some hitmen, thugs, traffickers and other herbs. There is a certain day in the life of every human being that is his final day. Amen!!!

