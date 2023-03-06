This Sunday, March 5, a maritime accident occurred in the Chengue beach sector, in Tayrona Park. The misfortune claimed the lives of two women and left at least 16 people injured, after the shipwreck of the boat in which they were transported to Playa Cristal. The first versions indicate that the boat was hit by a wave.

The two victims of the shipwreck were identified as Gloria Amparo Ortiz Montoya, 58 years old, from the municipality of Cartago, Valle del Cauca, and María Camila Navales Duque, 29 years old, from the city of Pereira. Presumably, both women hit each other when the boat overturned and after falling unconscious into the water, they died by immersion.

According to the nautical authorities, the boat was carrying 21 people, including three Peruvians and three Chileans. After the shipwreck, the Colombian Navy and fishermen who were near the emergency zone rescued 19 people.

On the other hand, from the station Santa Marta Coast Guardreported that, “The Santa Marta Coast Guard received the report of the shipwreck of the boat with 19 tourists and three crew members, activated a search and rescue operation, highlighting the Rapid Reaction Units sector to provide assistance to emergency personnel.”

The causes of the maritime accident are unknown; however, the authorities are carrying out the corresponding investigations to determine what happened, and why the boat sank.

Faced with this, the General Maritime Directorate confirmed that the boat ‘La Tartamuda’, “was not authorized to cover that maritime route due to navigability restrictions.”

According to Commander César Humberto Grisales López, despite the fact that there were favorable conditions for the navigation of boats, the boat that sank did not have the permits because it was only authorized to navigate in protected waters.

“Unfortunately, he diverted his destination to Playa Cristal, a route not authorized by Dimar,” said the National Navy officer.

Likewise, the authority assured that the boat, whose departure was in El Rodadero, did not make the corresponding report to the Dimar Traffic and Surveillance Directorate in Santa Marta.