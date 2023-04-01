Starting a coextrusion line for film or plate requires a lot of experience and a lot of time. Several steps are required to set up the co-extrusion block and die correctly. The profiling of the individual layers is an operation which is normally carried out manually and on a stationary line. In the case of automatic heads, the adjustment of the lip is controlled by thermal expansion elements, which however must be constantly fed with a great expenditure of energy and with a considerable impact on the cost.

For this reason, Reifenhäuser now offers a system to automate these operations both in the production of films and plates and in the coating: the PAM system (Precise, Autonomous, Mechatronic). It is a technology as simple as it is ingenious: various driven tools move automatically along the feedblock and the die, acting with the utmost precision on all the adjustment screws. The high degree of automation considerably simplifies the start-up or product changeover procedures, with a consequent increase in productivity, quality and overall efficiency of the plants (Overall Equipment Efficiency – OEE). It is also possible to store the settings relating to a preparation and to resume them at any time. The PAM system is available as an option for the new Reifenhäuser coextrusion blocks of the “Pro” type and for various dies, but it can be added to existing dies from any manufacturer. A further great advantage is given by the fact that the operator does not have to touch the die and can thus work in safety.

PAM for co-extrusion adapters

The Reifenhäuser Pro coextrusion block is the only system on the market that allows the profiling of single layers while the line is running. Unlike conventional solutions, with this system there is no need to waste time removing, adapting and reinstalling individual inserts. On the contrary, thanks to a centralized regulation command it is possible to control the profilers individually or all together while the line is in operation, with clear advantages for producers of multilayer films with frequent product changes. Compared to manual adjustment, PAM automation saves about half an hour of time that would otherwise be required.

PAM for supply chains

The driven tools managed by the control system are able to carry out an automatic and mechatronic adjustment of the flexible lip. In addition, automatic adjustment of the restrictor bar, width and lip opening is possible by simply adjusting the lower lip of the die.

With the PAM option, Reifenhäuser now offers customers a highly cost-effective solution with a quick return on investment. Compared to product changes with automatic dies, with the PAM option there is a considerable saving of both time and energy required for replacement operations. The PAM option can be selected individually for co-extrusion blocks or dies, but its maximum potential results from the interaction of all automated components.

