A person died after saving his daughter from drowning

Sunday, July 2, 2023 – 15:04

A person in his fifties drowned after he tried to save his daughter from the depths of the Oum Errabia River, at the level of the Walaja region near Qantara Boulaouane, on the border between the provinces of Settat and El Jadida, under the territorial influence of the territorial commune of Imzoura of the capital of Chaouia.

Hespress sources from the scene of the accident reported that the deceased “Kh.M”, born in 1974, married and father of 5 children, and residing in the As-Salahmeh al-Akarna area, Sheikha Bani M’hamed in the province of Settat, went to the Umm al-Rabi’ river with his family on a recreational trip, but the drowning of one of his daughters forced him To plunge into the river in order to save her, before he disappeared from view in the depths of the waters of Umm Ar-Rabi`.

The same sources indicated that the child was rescued, while the father drowned due to his poor ability to swim, in addition to the depth of the place, before his body was recovered by civil protection personnel of the regional barracks from a depth of approximately 15 meters, to be transferred in the early hours of Sunday to the mortuary. in the Hassan II Hospital Center of Settat, and placed it at the disposal of the regular judicial investigation.

The incident was known to the presence of the Royal Gendarmerie of the Soil Center, Awlad Saïd Siriya and the regionality of Settat, and the representative of the local authority in Mezoura, who supervised the recovery of the body by the Frogs Division in the Barracks of Settat, and examined it according to the specialization, before directing it to the Department of Preservation of Corpses in the capital of Chaouia, in order to conduct a medical autopsy for the benefit of the research. The regular preliminary examination, in accordance with the instructions of the competent Public Prosecution Office in Settat.

Al-Walaja drowned in the Umm Al-Rabeeh River

