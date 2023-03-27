Allegedly, two people whose names could not be learned, who were previously hostile On Osmangazi Street faced. A person with a gun opened fire on his hostile person. In the incident, a total of 3 people, including a child walking on the street, were injured, along with a person who was attacked and whose name could not be learned. While the attacker fled the scene, many police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene upon notice. While the injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance, the first aid was given at the scene, and the police started work to catch the escaped attacker.

‘We heard 5 or 6 gunshots’

A citizen describing what happened said, “We are upstairs. food we were eatingWe were having iftar. We heard 5 or 6 gunshots. Then we came and looked around the corner, 3 people were shot, one of them was a child, 8 or 10 years old. I couldn’t quite catch up. It was around 20:00. Probably He was shot in the feet,” he said.

