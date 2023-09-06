Home » A person was killed in a Russian attack on Port Ismail in Odessa, Ukraine – Al-Ghad TV
A person was killed in a Russian attack on Port Ismail in Odessa, Ukraine

Britain intends to ban the Russian mercenary group Wagner as a terrorist organization, according to media reports Tuesday, quoting Home Secretary Soyla Braverman.

The Daily Mail reported that Britain intends to make the Wagner Group a “prohibited” organization under anti-terrorism laws, putting it on a par with the Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

“Wagner is a violent and destructive organization that serves as a military tool for Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, abroad,” Braverman was quoted as saying.

“While the Putin regime decides what to do with the monster it has created, Wagner’s continued destabilizing activities continue to serve the Kremlin’s political goals,” she added.

Under Britain’s Anti-Terrorism Act 2000, the Home Secretary has the power to ban any organization she believes is involved in terrorism, and the ban makes it a criminal offense for individuals and companies to support the group.

According to the Daily Mail, Braverman accused Wagner of being involved in “barbaric looting, torture and killing,” noting that the organization’s operations in Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa “pose a threat to global security.”

“That is why we outlaw this terrorist organization and continue to assist Ukraine wherever we can in its war against Russia,” she added.

Scientific reports confirmed that the draft decision to ban the Wagner Group by law will be presented to parliament on Wednesday.

Last July, Britain announced imposing sanctions on 13 individuals and companies for their links to the Russian group in Africa, accusing them of committing crimes there, including murder and torture.

The targeted persons and entities are allegedly involved in Wagner’s activities in Mali, Central African Republic and Sudan.

Britain imposed sanctions on Wagner’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed last month in a plane crash, along with several of its key leaders.

