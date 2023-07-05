Home » A person was moving in a vehicle with altered identification systems
News

A person was moving in a vehicle with altered identification systems

by admin
A person was moving in a vehicle with altered identification systems

In an operation carried out by the Neiva Metropolitan Police, they arrested a man and recovered a vehicle.

Automotive technicians from the Criminal Investigation Section (SIJIN) carried out the intervention in the Tenerife neighborhood, specifically on Calle 21 with Carrera 12. During the operation, a gray Toyota TXL vehicle was recovered, whose vehicle numbers identification had been altered and his license plate showed inconsistencies, presumably forged.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. Both he and the vehicle were placed at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office for the crime of False Trademark. It is expected that in the next few hours the hearing in which a judge will determine his legal situation will take place.

Colonel Domingo Alfredo López Dales, commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, called on citizens to take precautions when carrying out vehicle purchase and sale transactions. In the same way, he calls on citizens to approach the SIJIN facilities to verify the originality, legality and origin of the vehicles by verifying their identification systems. This measure will help prevent participation in criminal activities related to vehicle counterfeiting.

It may interest you: Captured with a modified firearm in the main park of Paicol

The crime of Trademark Falsehood, according to the Penal Code, entails a prison sentence ranging between 64 and 144 months, as well as a fine of 1.33 to 30 current legal monthly minimum wages.

The Neiva Metropolitan Police has indicated that it will continue to work constantly to guarantee security and protect the community from the proliferation of crimes such as vehicle counterfeiting.

You may also like

Saxony is changing its electoral law and redesigning...

In these places in the US they will...

Romp in the Tour de France

Storm low “Poly” over NRW – chaos in...

Deputy of Monagas read the Act of the...

Preventive electrical works in Taganga

Hofreiter wants to stop deal with Saudi Arabia

They reveal video of a dog similar to...

Consent manager: Upgrade special for clients

Five Pakistanis working in Israel arrested: FIA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy