A Petition to Holiness

The memories of Omaira Sánchez, the young woman whose fate was intertwined with the tragedy of the Armero avalanche triggered by the Nevado del Ruiz volcano in 1985, could take on a deeper meaning.

The lawyer Natalia Bernal has promoted a request before the Catholic Church with the hope that Omaira will be considered for eventual canonization.

The Armero calamity ranks as one of the darkest episodes in Colombian breaking latest news, tearing the city apart and claiming thousands of lives in its wake. In the midst of this dark narrative, the story of Omaira Sánchez stands out, a girl who defied adversity by resisting three days imprisoned under rubble and mud, before giving in to her fate.

The figure of Omaira has resurfaced in the spotlight thanks to a letter that reached the Pope in June 2023, a period in which the pontiff was hospitalized. The letter illuminates the episodes of Omaira’s life and opens the possibility that he has performed miraculous acts. Devout Catholics have shared accounts.

Natalia Bernal, the author of the letter, shared in an interview with Semana magazine the details of how she managed to deliver it to the Pope while he was convalescing in a hospital in Italy. The petition that Bernal supports seeks for the Catholic Church to consider the option of canonizing Omaira as a saint.

“The Lord takes into account Omaira’s sacrifice and her offering of life to save many souls and human lives,” Bernal said. The lawyer stressed the importance of honoring Omaira’s memory through the construction of a church or chapel that reflects her legacy. The eventual beatification, Bernal adds, could play a crucial role in this effort.

Omaira’s story lives on as a source of inspiration and shock to people around the world, making her an emblem of hope and courage in the face of adversity.

