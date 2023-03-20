Electronic flag – Rabat

After more than two decades of illegal interference in the affairs of the Ait Boulman dynasty group, the leadership of the Negev and the prefecture of Zagora, the same interventions hardly disappear until they appear again, especially as the periods of collective and parliamentary elections approach as an appropriate occasion to sow confusion and discord among its components, and perhaps the most prominent of them The events leading up to the 2016 elections, which were characterized by the dismissal of the deputy landlord of the Al-Salaliyya group, after disagreements with one of the dominant parties in the region.

In light of this difficult situation, which was characterized by the absence of a deputy for the lands of the Ait Boulman dynasty group since this date, the Ait Boulman dynasty group lived through a difficult period during which its affiliates from inside and outside the country were affected, and their rights such as those related to evidence of exploitation and building permits were disrupted… It was incumbent on the dynasty group work to overcome it.

It was actually able to achieve this thanks to the concerted efforts of the members of the dynasty group, and the various actors who contributed positively with the aim of reaching a solution that satisfies all parties, especially since their interests are blocked due to the absence of a representative for their dynasty lands.

In this context, the worker of the Zagora region, thanks to his insight and sophistication, was able to find a solution to this problem, which is more than twenty years old, as he worked to rebuild trust and build an effective bridge of communication between the various members, and he also worked to follow the developments of the negotiation process personally through his constant communication with Representatives of the Ait Pullman dynasty group, as well as the various interlocutors in this regard, with the aim of ending this problem once and for all. In the face of these tremendous efforts of the worker of the Zagora region, it was agreed unanimously to choose two dynasty deputies representing all spectrums of the Ait Pullman dynasty group, who were appointed by a global decision.

The two deputies appointed to the Ait Boulman dynasty group actually assumed their duties in 2022, when they were entrusted, according to the law, to work on defining the regulations for the members of the dynasty group. After a meeting of the members of the dynasty group, it was prepared and deposited at the headquarters of the local authority on March 06, 2023, but a former parliamentarian, a member of the Draa-Tafilalt region council, and a representative of a well-known political party in the region did not understand the matter. In an attempt to obstruct the legal course of the list of the members of the Dynastic Group, he tried in various ways to impose his political bloc upon which he relied in the elections as members of the Ait Pullman Dynastic Group through his contacts with the representative of the lands of this Dynastic Group, and threatened him because of his signature on this list without referring to him for approval. Linking his contacts with representatives of the local and regional authority with the aim of issuing an official decision to assign a person, who is not affiliated with the Ait Boulman dynasty group, in order to prepare a list in the name of this dynasty group or in the name of its subdivision, Ait Youssef Said, which is not considered a dynasty group at all, and this list includes people from His bloc that votes on him during the elections.