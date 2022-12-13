Original title: A pharmacy in Xianning, Hubei was investigated for driving up drug prices

China News Service, Wuhan, December 13th (Guo Shanshan) According to news from the Hubei Provincial Market Supervision Bureau on the 13th, Tongcheng County, Xianning City, Hubei Province investigated and dealt with a case of selling Lianhua Qingwen Capsules at a high price, effectively maintaining the overall situation of epidemic prevention and market order.

On December 12, the Market Supervision Bureau of Tongcheng County, Xianning City received a complaint, reporting that a local pharmacy sold Lianhua Qingwen Capsules at a high price. The Tongcheng County Market Supervision Bureau acted quickly, organized a special class, and started the case verification process.

After investigation, on November 30, the pharmacy purchased a batch of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules with a specification of 0.35 grams × 24 capsules. The unit price on December 6 was 25 yuan per box, and it suddenly doubled to 50 yuan on December 10. /box. Raising the sales price substantially without a significant increase in costs constitutes an illegal act of driving up prices. The follow-up market supervision department will investigate and deal with the pharmacy in accordance with the law in combination with the relevant evidence materials of the investigation.

It is reported that after the introduction of the “New Ten Measures” for optimizing the implementation of epidemic prevention and control, the Hubei market supervision department has stepped up law enforcement inspections on the price of epidemic-related drugs and equipment, and severely cracked down on illegal activities such as price gouging in accordance with the law to ensure market supply and price stability.

The Hubei Provincial Market Supervision Bureau reminds consumers that when purchasing Lianhua Qingwen, ibuprofen, antigen kits and other epidemic prevention-related drugs and materials, if they encounter illegal activities such as price-raising and bundling sales, they should leave evidence at the first time , and dial 12315, 12345 to file a complaint. Market operators must strictly abide by relevant laws and regulations, set prices reasonably, and not regard the epidemic as a market, let alone collude and drive up prices.