A gesture of slovenly incivility, accompanied by crass ignorance about a symbolic place of the years of lead. Or a dark game, inspired by a refined literary quote and staged by pure coincidence fifty meters from the plaque in memory of Commissioner Luigi Calabresi. Or, finally, a deliberate outrage to the memory of the official of the Political Bureau, shot dead on the morning of 17 May 1972 right there, in via Cherubini, where he lived and was about to get on his Cinquecento to go to the Police Headquarters, now chased by two and a half years from the accusation of having caused the fatal fall of the anarchist Giuseppe Pinelli, in the aftermath of the Piazza Fontana massacre.