A plane crash in western Switzerland kills several people

Hespress – dpa

Swiss police announced today, Saturday, that several people were killed in a plane crash in western Switzerland, near the French border.

Police said the accident occurred around 10:20 am (8:20 GMT) in the town of Le Bon de Martel, near Lake Neuchâtel.

The RTN channel reported on the Internet that rescue efforts are underway at the site of the accident, in a steep area. There is no information yet on the number of victims and the type of plane affected.