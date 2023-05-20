Home » A plane crash in western Switzerland kills several people
A plane crash in western Switzerland kills several people

by admin
Image: AFP

Hespress – dpaSaturday 20 May 2023 – 17:09

Swiss police announced today, Saturday, that several people were killed in a plane crash in western Switzerland, near the French border.

Police said the accident occurred around 10:20 am (8:20 GMT) in the town of Le Bon de Martel, near Lake Neuchâtel.

The RTN channel reported on the Internet that rescue efforts are underway at the site of the accident, in a steep area. There is no information yet on the number of victims and the type of plane affected.

Plane crash Switzerland

