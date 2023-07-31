Home » A PLANE LOADED WITH COCAINE FROM PARAGUAY IS INTERCEPTED IN BRAZIL « News cde
INTERNATIONAL (SPECIAL ENVOY) The fighters of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) intercepted a small plane coming from Paraguay and after forcing the pilot to land they found that inside there were about 400 kilos of cocaine. The driver of the aircraft managed to escape.

FAB fighter planes intercepted a small plane from Paraguay, inside which it was carrying more than 400 kilos of cocaine. The interception occurred near the limits of the cities Matão and Dobrada, on the morning of this Wednesday.

The aircraft was destined for the city of Araraquara, São Paulo. The operation was a joint and coordinated effort between the Brazilian Federal Police, the Aerospace Operations Command (Comae), the Military Aviation Command of the São Paulo Military Police and the Special Border Group of Mato Grosso.

After being intercepted by the fighters, the pilot landed the aircraft on a dirt runway, near the Brigadeiro Faria Lima highway, SP-326, and abandoned the plane, fleeing through a cane field that bordered a forest. The authorities carry out a search operation in the region to find the passengers of the aircraft.

The seized drugs were sent to the Araraquara Federal Police station, so that investigations can begin. The intercepted aircraft is a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58, the ABC Color newspaper reported.

