A plane with seven occupants disappears in the south of the country

A Cessna 206 plane with seven people on board disappeared this Monday in Colombia after declaring an emergencyapparently due to an engine failure, while covering a route in the south of the country, reported the Civil Aeronautics (Aerocivil).

The plane, operated by Avianline Charter’s company, was flying between Araracuara, a remote town located on the border between the departments of Caquetá and Amazonas, and San José del Guaviare, capital of the department of Guaviare.

The Aerocivil Search and Rescue Services (SAR) received the location of the aircraft approximately 175 kilometers south of San José del Guaviareon the Apaporis river, added the statement from the aeronautical authority.