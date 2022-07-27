On the afternoon of July 26, a policeman in Muchuan County, Leshan, Sichuan, shot and wounded two people, then drove away, and then killed three people with weapons. The incident made the local government and police extremely nervous, and the entire city of Leshan was on guard to search for the suspect. A person familiar with the matter revealed that the policeman was shot and wounded because his girlfriend cheated. But netizens questioned that there may be other deep reasons behind it.

According to the Chinese Communist Party’s official media, on the evening of July 26, regarding the Internet rumor that “a policeman in Muchuan County, Leshan, Sichuan, shot and wounded two people and then drove away to hide”, a person familiar with the Muchuan County government confirmed that the matter was true, and the two The injured person was being rescued, and policeman Li escaped with a gun. “The whole city of Leshan is coordinating the arrest.” According to another person close to the police, as of 20:30 on July 26, the suspect has not yet been arrested. .

On July 27, the local police reported that the police who committed the crime later killed three people with weapons. At present, all guns and ammunition have been seized, but the perpetrators are still at large.

According to sources, at 14:20 on July 26, the policeman named Li Qiang wounded two people with a gun and then drove away. The entire Leshan City Public Security Bureau is making every effort to search and instruct the district and county police stations, city bureau traffic police, and patrol police detachments to immediately arrange for police to set up cards to intercept.

All highway intersections are also set up to search for escaped police officers.

The source said that the police officer Li Qiang had abandoned his car and fled into the mountains. It is reported that the highway checkpoint has been removed.

Local officials have not released a motive for the attack.

However, local informed netizens posted on the circle of friends to disclose the details of the crime:

According to The Paper, the official website of Muchuan County Public Security Bureau published an article about Li Qiang in September 2021, which introduced Li Qiang’s story of “bravely saving” those who fell into the water twice within 50 days. The article mentioned that Li was born in October 1986 and participated in public security work in 2012.

The news of the Leshan police killing with guns immediately made a hot search on Weibo, but it was quickly deleted, and related entries can still be found on Weibo. Many netizens speculated that the motives of the police shooting people were not simple:

“A good civil servant has an iron job and also understands the law. He has his own family and children. Does he not know what the price is? The secret behind it is thought-provoking. I hope that not only will he be held legally responsible, but also the secret will be published in Everyone, what is it that made him take such a big stance, and I hope he won’t use some reasons like the high pressure of work and a quarrel with so-and-so to prevaricate the society!”

But local netizens posted on Weibo to reveal the ins and outs of the incident:

“First of all, after reading everyone’s comments, let me talk about it. The victim, female, Yang, is married, has two children, and her husband works abroad. Yang cheated on her lover, but Li, it should be Yang’s One of my boyfriends, that is what everyone said, love kills. 11 years ago, Yang was beaten once for cheating, but his memory didn’t improve. The case happened in the place where I was in elementary school. I’m still at work today. My WeChat It’s already been spread…hey.”

