A policeman attached to the GOESH Hydrocarbons unit of the Police station in the municipality of La Gloria was injured after the detonation of an explosive device near the Simaña bridge, in the jurisdiction of this town, in the south of the department of Cesar.

This case was recorded this Thursday afternoon when the uniformed officers were carrying out routine patrol work and were surprised by the detonation of the explosive and then by shots, apparently from rifles.

The wounded uniformed man with a gunshot wound to the chest was taken to a hospital in the municipality of Aguachica.

The mayor of this municipality Jorge Toro stated that after learning of the event, Police and Army units traveled to the area to verify that there were no more explosive devices that could affect citizens and infrastructures.

An extraordinary security council was convened for this Friday.

