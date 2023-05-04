A policewoman managed to neutralize a criminal

A policewoman neutralized a man who allegedly sold drugs in the sector of New Prosperinato the north of Guayaquil. It happened at noon yesterday, Wednesday May 4, 2023, while she was carrying out a preventive patrol with the Motorized Operations Group (GOM).

The arrest was made at the height of the sector New Guayaquil, Block 17. In an interview with Ecuavisa.com, the uniformed woman said that she first observed the suspect, 1.70 meters tall, in a suspicious and evasive attitude, so she went to search him.

At that moment, “he pounced on me and I managed to neutralize him. With personal defense techniques, I put him upside down and his hands behind him,” said the agent, 1.65 meters tall. After the search – according to the police report – in the possession of the suspect, a black plastic case was found in which 21 transparent plastic bags with a brown substance, presumably substances subject to control, could be observed inside.

The agent is 22 years old and belongs to the Eighth Cohort, promotion Second Sergeant César Vallejo. He graduated last year along with 860 other soldiers. Once he finished training him in the National Policethey assigned him to work in Guayaquil.

He says that every day he goes to the gym to get stronger and trains in self-defense tactics. Since she was a child, she wanted to be a police officer and her goal, in the future, is to belong to the Special Operations Group (GOE).