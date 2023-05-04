Home » A policewoman managed to neutralize a criminal
News

A policewoman managed to neutralize a criminal

by admin
A policewoman managed to neutralize a criminal
Police Allison Mendoza on the back of the motorcycle during a patrol in Guayaquil.

A policewoman neutralized a man who allegedly sold drugs in the sector of New Prosperinato the north of Guayaquil. It happened at noon yesterday, Wednesday May 4, 2023, while she was carrying out a preventive patrol with the Motorized Operations Group (GOM).

The arrest was made at the height of the sector New Guayaquil, Block 17. In an interview with Ecuavisa.com, the uniformed woman said that she first observed the suspect, 1.70 meters tall, in a suspicious and evasive attitude, so she went to search him.

At that moment, “he pounced on me and I managed to neutralize him. With personal defense techniques, I put him upside down and his hands behind him,” said the agent, 1.65 meters tall. After the search – according to the police report – in the possession of the suspect, a black plastic case was found in which 21 transparent plastic bags with a brown substance, presumably substances subject to control, could be observed inside.

The agent is 22 years old and belongs to the Eighth Cohort, promotion Second Sergeant César Vallejo. He graduated last year along with 860 other soldiers. Once he finished training him in the National Policethey assigned him to work in Guayaquil.

He says that every day he goes to the gym to get stronger and trains in self-defense tactics. Since she was a child, she wanted to be a police officer and her goal, in the future, is to belong to the Special Operations Group (GOE).

See also  Both the deputy mayor of Shanghai and the deputy governor of Hubei are replaced | Officialdom | NTDTV Chinese Online

You may also like

New diplomatic crisis between Italy and France

Monterrey, Tauramena, Villanueva and Orocué in dengue epidemic

Waitress beaten and scarred, ex-boyfriend remains behind bars...

Southeastern parishes, “drown” with garbage – breaking latest...

This Saturday, May 6: First Local Development Planning...

Does the figure of the de facto administrator...

Who is Who – Top 100 international winners...

Ministry of Finance reaffirms oil extraction in Colombia

ECB rate hike in May — idealista/news

Kinshasa: EPST inspectors demand an increase in their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy