A positive draw decides the matches of Al-Mas with Raja and Ittihad Tangier against Mouloudia

The Moroccan sports team, Fez, tied with its guest, Raja Sports, with a goal to the same, in the match that brought them together, this Sunday evening, on the floor of the Sports Complex of Fez, in drawing the competitions of the third round of the National Professional Football Championship, Division One.

The goal of Morocco Sports Club Fassi was scored by midfielder Haitham Aina (63rd minute), while the goal of Raja Sports Club was scored by striker Bouchaib El Arassi (72nd minute).

Following this result, the two teams ranked fourth, along with Al-Fateh Sports Club, with 5 points.

For the same round, and with the same result, the match between the teams of Ittihad Tangier and Mouloudia Oujda, which took place at Ibn Battuta Stadium in Tangier, ended.

Fares Al-Boughaz was the first to score through Jawad Ghabra in the 77th minute, before Fares Al-Sharq equalized through Badr Kadarin in the 87th minute from a penalty kick.

With this tie, Ittihad Tangier is ranked 13th with an orphan point, while Mouloudia occupies the penultimate position with the same score.

