Home » A positive draw decides the matches of Al-Mas with Raja and Ittihad Tangier against Mouloudia
News

A positive draw decides the matches of Al-Mas with Raja and Ittihad Tangier against Mouloudia

by admin
A positive draw decides the matches of Al-Mas with Raja and Ittihad Tangier against Mouloudia

Electronic science – sports editor

The Moroccan sports team, Fez, tied with its guest, Raja Sports, with a goal to the same, in the match that brought them together, this Sunday evening, on the floor of the Sports Complex of Fez, in drawing the competitions of the third round of the National Professional Football Championship, Division One.

The goal of Morocco Sports Club Fassi was scored by midfielder Haitham Aina (63rd minute), while the goal of Raja Sports Club was scored by striker Bouchaib El Arassi (72nd minute).

Following this result, the two teams ranked fourth, along with Al-Fateh Sports Club, with 5 points.

For the same round, and with the same result, the match between the teams of Ittihad Tangier and Mouloudia Oujda, which took place at Ibn Battuta Stadium in Tangier, ended.

Fares Al-Boughaz was the first to score through Jawad Ghabra in the 77th minute, before Fares Al-Sharq equalized through Badr Kadarin in the 87th minute from a penalty kick.

With this tie, Ittihad Tangier is ranked 13th with an orphan point, while Mouloudia occupies the penultimate position with the same score.

See also  After an absence of 15 years.. The Royal Army is a champion of the Moroccan League

You may also like

Threatening Narcomessage Found in Nuevo León, Allegedly Linked...

Evolution and Trends in Payroll Software: Preparing Colombian...

Promoting Jilin’s Scientific and Technological Innovation to Foster...

Football: Ranieri ‘I don’t like the draw, but...

Morocco earthquake: deep sadness as great as the...

Tropical Wave Near Africa Increases Probability of Cyclonic...

Santa Marta, epicenter of the Caribbean Assembly of...

Athletics: Duplantis flies to 6.23, new auction world...

‘Single men and women, come’… Seongnam City’s last...

Minnesota Man Acquitted of Triple Homicide Charges Due...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy