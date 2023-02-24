A post-85 young couple in Hangzhou is about to have their third child next month. It feels like a pie in the sky when they are “smashed” by the childcare subsidy policy!

Mr. Xu from Hangzhou was born in 1988. He is already the father of two children. The eldest daughter is almost 8 years old, and the second daughter is slowly 2 years old. Next month, they will welcome their third baby. The baby has chosen a nickname: “Stable”.

Mr. Xu said that when his wife was pregnant with her third child, there were actually many unfriendly voices. But the reason why the couple wants to have a third child is actually very simple-“I simply like children, no matter whether it is a boy or a girl.”

Mr. Xu said that as early as when he got married, he thought about having a third child, and his wife did not object to it. Having a third child was originally planned, but the plan could not keep up with the changes. But last year, his wife got pregnant unexpectedly, and the “third child” came early.

“An extra child is not just an extra mouth, it will involve all aspects of life.” Mr. Xu said that for small families, there are two biggest immediate needs: a house and a car.

At the earliest time, Mr. Xu bought a house of about 100 square meters. The family of three lived in it, which was warm and comfortable. After the birth of the second daughter, the mother-in-law came to help with the baby. The house seemed a bit cramped. up.

A few years ago, Mr. Xu replaced a house of about 150 square meters, but now that the “three treasures” are coming, the house of 150 square meters does not seem so ample.

“There are more children, and there is definitely a need for housing improvement. This is a very real problem.” Mr. Xu’s wife has been staying at home full-time since Dabao was born. After Sanbao was born, the couple planned to find another aunt. There are four adults and three children. “It is estimated that we need to change to a house of 200 square meters to live more comfortably.”

Traveling with children is also a problem. Mr. Xu is currently driving an ordinary car. After the new year, he and his wife have been looking at the car and plan to change to a 7-seater car.

“I was already planning to place an order, but yesterday I saw that the information about this press conference was being circulated in the circle of friends. When I saw that there might be subsidies for house purchases and car purchases in the future, my wife said to wait and see the situation. .”

Mentioning the childcare subsidy this time, Mr. Xu revealed surprise in his tone: “I didn’t expect the time to just catch up. It feels like a pie in the sky. It is equivalent to being hospitalized to give birth, and you don’t have to pay for it yourself.”

Although the subsidy of 20,000 yuan is just “a drop in the bucket” for the child’s upbringing expenses, for Mr. Xu and his wife, it is more of a psychological support.

“My wife was still telling me last night that the biggest feeling is that there will be less and less prejudice now. With the support of national policies, everyone feels that the three-child family is glorious, and it is easier for a three-child family like ours to be misunderstood. Understood.” Mr. Xu also specially calculated with his wife. According to the published birth rate and other relevant information, among the 70,000 children born in a year, most of them are first-born, and about 20% of them are willing to have a second child. There are even fewer fetuses.

Regarding the upcoming “third child” life, Mr. Xu said frankly: there is anxiety in anticipation.

“An extra child will double the cost of raising a child, and one of the couple must give up the workplace. For ordinary small families, there must be financial pressure.” Mr. Xu gave an example-the eldest daughter was just born When she was born, the couple originally planned to let her go to an international school, and even had a plan to send the child to study abroad; after the second baby was born, the couple turned their attention to ordinary private schools; Low public schools too.

“The policy this time has released a positive signal, and we also look forward to more benefits and policy support in the future.”