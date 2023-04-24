A preview of Microsoft’s earnings From Benzinga Italia

to gasoline – Microsoft Corp . (:NASDAQ:) will announce its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 25 after the market closes. Here are five things to know before intercourse:
Analyst views on Microsoft’s earnings
BofA analysts expect Microsoft to announce a decline in revenue relative to Wall Street projections due to declining PC sales, although they see it as a transitory macroeconomic headwind. Overall, BofA considers Microsoft one of the few companies possessing the three fundamental components necessary for the success of AI:
This month, BofA raised Microsoft’s price target from $300 to $320 on the back of emerging AI-driven growth.
Microsoft stock performance and valuations
- Microsoft’s stock price is at $285 a share, up 19% year-to-date as of this writing.
- Shares are down nearly 18% from an all-time high of $349 seen in November 2021.
- The Redmond, Washington-based company gained 17.5% last quarter, posting the second-best quarterly performance in five years.
- Microsoft’s current stock price is 7% below the average price target of a pool of Wall Street analysts covering the company.
- Microsoft is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 28.9, data from Benzinga pro.
Read the article also in Benzinga Italy