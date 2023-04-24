Home » A preview of Microsoft’s earnings From Benzinga Italia
A preview of Microsoft’s earnings

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 25 after the market closes. Here are five things to know before:

Analyst views on Microsoft’s earnings
BofA analysts expect Microsoft to announce a decline in revenue relative to Wall Street projections due to declining PC sales, although they see it as a transitory macroeconomic headwind. Overall, BofA considers Microsoft one of the few companies possessing the three fundamental components necessary for the success of AI:

  • computational scale (via Azure and Office 365)
  • data scale (cloud infrastructure and desktop apps) e
  • engineering and data management skills (SQL, Synapse, Sentinel, etc.).

    • This month, BofA raised Microsoft’s price target from $300 to $320 on the back of emerging AI-driven growth.

    Microsoft stock performance and valuations

    • Microsoft’s stock price is at $285 a share, up 19% year-to-date as of this writing.
    • Shares are down nearly 18% from an all-time high of $349 seen in November 2021.
    • The Redmond, Washington-based company gained 17.5% last quarter, posting the second-best quarterly performance in five years.
    • Microsoft’s current stock price is 7% below the average price target of a pool of Wall Street analysts covering the company.
    • Microsoft is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 28.9, data from Benzinga pro.

