A prison marked for the femicide of a young woman from Casanareña – news

A prison marked for the femicide of a young woman from Casanareña – news

Robinson Echeverry, a young motorcyclist injured in a traffic accident that occurred in Yopal on May 14, remains with a reserved prognosis.

As denounced by Paola Echeverry, sister of the young motorcyclist, who caused the accident was identified as Hernando Pérez Tovar, head of Internal Control of Red Salud Casanare, for which he calls for justice and that the protocols be advanced as the law dictates, since the vehicle He was not immobilized and remains in a parking lot.

The complainant points out that the person who left her brother in the Intensive Care Unit does not want to show her face.

It also warns that there are no sketches, nor evidence for which it asks the authorities to intervene, since it is not the first case in which a public official is involved in a traffic accident that leaves people dead or seriously injured.

While this is happening, Robinson remains in the ICU with severe head trauma and is waiting to be transferred to a tertiary level hospital.

Regarding this case, Red Salud Casanare issued a statement regretting what happened and stating that the events occurred after hours and a vehicle from the entity was not involved:

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

