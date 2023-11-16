A prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel is close to being reached

The Israeli military cabinet held several meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday in the presence of the US president’s senior adviser on Middle East affairs, Brett McGurk, to try to finalize a preliminary agreement for the release of women and child prisoners from both sides, but Israel Some hurdles remain in the final approval of a potential deal with Hamas.

The potential deal is mainly related to the ceasefire period, which Israel is trying to make very short because it fears that Hamas could use the ceasefire period to regroup and reform its ranks. Is.

Although the Israelis have not cleared the road to the deal, multiple Israeli, American and Palestinian officials have confirmed that it is almost certain to be implemented.

Ronan Barr, the head of the Israeli security agency Shabak, went to Egypt after his meetings in Qatar to negotiate an agreement with American, Qatari and Egyptian representatives aimed at freeing Hamas prisoners in Rafah under the supervision of the International Organization of the Red Cross. Security matters and timing procedures for release through the crossing were to be arranged.

The Israeli barrier

The text of the agreement between the parties was agreed more than a week ago, but its implementation has been hampered by Israel’s refusal to give a few-day deadline for a ceasefire and the condition of not declaring a ceasefire. has been, which wants to achieve its war objective by eliminating the Hamas movement.

However, in the context of the difficulty in achieving the Israeli goals, the parties returned to the negotiating table and reached an agreement on the terms on both sides, which include the release of 200 Palestinian children and more than 70 women imprisoned in Israeli prisons.

In exchange for them, Israeli women prisoners and children are to be released. The number of Israeli children and women in Hamas custody is said to be 80.

As part of Israel’s efforts to speed up the implementation of a comprehensive agreement, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Health Minister Ariel Bossu accompanied a group of families of Israeli citizens held captive by Hamas in Geneva, the president of the International Organization of the Red Cross. Met.

International Red Cross President Marjana Agar and World Health Organization Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other officials are trying to find out the plight of the prisoners and press for their release in order to forge an agreement that would All are included.

According to Ariel Bosso: ‘The Red Cross does not know anything about the prisoners in Gaza, they do not even know their numbers and whereabouts. This is unacceptable. It is the duty of the Red Cross to obtain all this information before exchanging the release of the prisoners.’

The pressure is troubling for Israel

During its series of meetings, the military cabinet tried to agree on the number of prisoners included in the deal and the humanitarian facilities Israel would provide in return.

Israeli political leaders have expressed doubts about Hamas’ intention to free all children and women under the deal.

An Israeli official believes that ‘Hamas will try to exert maximum pressure on the families of the prisoners and through them on the public and the government in Israel.’

A pro-Palestine protest is held outside the British Parliament in central London on November 15, 2023 (AFP/Henry Nicholls)

He added that according to the assessment of Israeli decision-makers, Hamas will also intensify its psychological warfare and publish another shocking documentary.

According to Israeli security services, any decision Tel Aviv makes on the issue of prisoners will also decide whether to continue the military operation.

A report on the position of the security services said that Israel prefers to allow only the shortest possible ceasefire to resolve the prisoner issue in order to continue fighting south of the Gaza Strip. Where most of the leadership of Hamas resides.

Military affairs expert Yves Lemur says that as long as the prisoner issue continues, the Israeli army is more likely to take action and aims to exploit it to achieve maximum gains.

Lemur added: ‘Israel will maintain its security standards and permanently manage security in the Strip.

But they have not yet seriously considered the issue of who will govern Gaza and whether or not Israel wants to establish any relations with it in the future.

Parental pressure can influence?

At the same time, despite the Israeli leadership’s threats and insistence on continuing the fighting inside Gaza and not ending the war without achieving the goal of eliminating Hamas, the internal situation in Israel is affected by the anger and protests of the prisoners’ families. has been

The families of the prisoners and their tens of thousands of supporters are demanding the implementation of a comprehensive agreement and holding Prime Minister Binyamin accountable.

Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yves Gallant are responsible for any damage to their families, while many hope they will all return safely.

The pressure has forced the security and military leadership in Tel Aviv to think about ways to build a plan that would guarantee Israel victory in a war that former military officials and experts suspect Israel may have in the Strip. Because of the long and branching network of tunnels, it is unlikely that Hamas will be able to be eliminated.

On the other hand, Tel Aviv is facing pressure from Washington to end the war in less than three weeks, as well as pressure from the prisoners’ families, as more bombings will lead to the death of prisoners.

