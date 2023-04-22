Home » A prisoner subject who extorted on behalf of the Farc dissidents in Arauca and Casanare
At the request of the Special Prosecutor’s Office, attached to the Casanare Gaula Group, a judge sent Gilberto Samanay Herrera to prison, allegedly responsible for extortion in Casanare.

The facts would have occurred since last March, when the victim would have begun to receive extortion demands from presumed members of the FARC Dissidents who commit crimes in eastern Colombia.

The defendant was captured in flagrante delicto, when he received the money from the extortion, by investigators from the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office and members of the Military Gaula of the National Army on public roads in the municipality of Tame (Arauca).

Samanay Herrera, to whom the Prosecutor’s Office accused the charge of extortion, was presented before a court with the function of guarantee control, which was not accepted.

At the time of his capture, the detainee had in his possession the money and a payment receipt in the name of the dissident group.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

