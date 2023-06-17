Home » A prisoner who showed his genitals to girls in a park in Yopal – news
A prisoner who showed his genitals to girls in a park in Yopal – news

A prisoner who showed his genitals to girls in a park in Yopal – news

Through her official Facebook account, Marisela Duarte Rodríguez, who has been identifying with the motto “Casanare with the aroma of a woman”, officially announced her intention to be the Governor of the Department.

Duarte Rodríguez stated: “I have asked that they give me the opportunity to participate. I am a common woman, housewife, mother of four children and wife of a peasant farmer, but apart from cooking, washing, ironing and raising my children under the fear of GOD and love for their land, I am also a defender of just causes, of social causes and I learned to work and lead processes in favor of the less favored classes, also to support entrepreneurship, business development, the agro industry and generate investor confidence in all sectors, with a very important platform that is security. If there is no security, there is no development. I love my Department, I want and can work for it and I am ready. Give me the opportunity, GOD BLESS YOU and may HE do according to His Will”.

This news in the field of regional politics was imminent, since in recent weeks there had been rumors about the announcement that the wife of the current Senator Alirio Barrera would make, as anticipated by news.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

