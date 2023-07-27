A Private Island Paradise: East Sister Rock Island in the Florida Keys Hits the Market for $16.5 Million

Private Island in the Florida Keys Hits the Market for $16.5 Million

FLORIDA KEYS – In a rare opportunity, a 5,500-square-foot private island in the Florida Keys, known as East Sister Rock Island, has been put up for sale at a staggering price of $16.5 million. The island, situated in the serene archipelago of the Florida Keys, boasts a three-bedroom house, a swimming pool, and a cistern for collecting drinking water.

The brainchild of leading New Jersey gastroenterologist Klaus Meckeler, this private island was his lifelong dream, according to his son Kai Meckeler. Klaus Meckeler, who pioneered the use of endoscopes to examine bile and pancreatic ducts, was captivated by the tropical islands and their potential. He purchased East Sister Rock Island back in the 1970s for a meager $25,000 from a previous owner who had unsuccessfully attempted to conduct scientific research using monkeys.

To transform the island into a habitable space, Meckeler hired experts and a construction crew to level the rocky terrain. Piping fresh water to the site and constructing concrete foundations were necessary steps in turning the island into a family vacation retreat. Finally, in 1979, the house was completed and hailed as a haven for the Meckeler family.

In 1995, East Sister Rock Island changed hands and became property of the Williford family for $750,000. Now, after nearly three decades, the owners have decided to put the island up for sale, bringing this hidden gem to the attention of prospective buyers.

With its crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches, and lush vegetation, East Sister Rock Island truly is a treasure. The fortunate new owners will have the opportunity to experience an extraordinary lifestyle enveloped by the unrivaled natural beauty and serenity that only a private island can offer.

For those not ready to commit to purchasing the island, there is still a chance to enjoy the experience of staying on East Sister Rock Island. The island offers rentals at $1,000 per night for most of the year, allowing visitors to indulge in the paradise of this Florida gem without the long-term commitment.

Recent renovations by the owning family, including the installation of a solar panel system, a wind turbine with a storage battery, and a desalination plant capable of producing 1,000 gallons of water per day, have added to the island’s allure. These improvements have transformed East Sister Rock Island into a full-time vacation rental, enhancing the experience for visitors seeking a unique getaway.

Wesley Williford, a real estate agent and member of the owning family, expressed his excitement about the island’s potential. He revealed to The Philadelphia Inquirer that the property has undergone significant enhancements, including the addition of central air conditioning for ultimate comfort.

This unique opportunity is sure to attract attention from investors seeking a slice of paradise in the Florida Keys. The allure of East Sister Rock Island lies not only in its breathtaking beauty but in the promise of a lifestyle that can only be found on a secluded island retreat.

