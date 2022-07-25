According to Qinghai Fire Protection, at 19:00 on the 23rd, a college teacher lost contact while conducting field work in the Niudong production area of ​​Lenghu Town, Mangya City, Haixi Prefecture, Qinghai Province. At 12:04 on July 24, the command center of the Haixi Prefecture Fire Rescue Detachment in Qinghai Province received the alarm and immediately dispatched 1 vehicle and 5 people from Mangya Fire Station to the scene for disposal. Ya City Public Security Bureau, Mangya City Tourism Bureau, and Mangya City Blue Sky Rescue Team rushed to the scene for joint search and rescue.

access: Alibaba Cloud’s “Shadowless Cloud Computer” supports enterprises to quickly realize home office

At 6:58 on the 25th, the university teacher was successfully rescued after being lost for more than 30 hours, and his vital signs were intact.

From the photos, the professor (the man holding the mineral water) who has been out of contact for 30 hours is very healthy physically and mentally. It can be seen that the knowledge reserve and psychological quality are very strong.

It is known that,The missing person is a teacher in the Department of Geology, School of Earth Sciences, Zhejiang University.Mainly engaged in the teaching and scientific research of structural geology, the main research directions are the uplift and sedimentation of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, paleogeography, deformation, climate response; structural and sedimentary analysis of petroliferous basins.

Lenghu Town, the lost contact area, is located in the northwest of Mangya City, on the northwest edge of the Qaidam Basin.Covering the Yadan landform, it is like the surface of Mars, and is known as one of “the least earth-like places on earth”.

The locals call it the “Devil City”, even if the locals get lost easily. Because the terrain is very complex, it is very challenging for people to survive. Ordinary people will collapse when they move alone here.

The climate here is extremely extreme, with a temperature difference of over 50°C between day and night., the direct sunlight during the day can cause the surface temperature to be at least 40 ℃ or more, and there are few places to shade the sun around. The human body is at risk of dehydration due to high temperature. At night, the temperature will plummet, reaching at least minus ten degrees.