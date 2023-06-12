Home » A project that contributes to the care of Aqa Oasis palm trees
News

A project that contributes to the care of Aqa Oasis palm trees

by admin
A project that contributes to the care of Aqa Oasis palm trees

Hespress – W.L.LMonday 12 June 2023 – 07:25

The Tata region witnessed the launch of the “Contribute to Preserving Palm Resources in Aqa Oasis” project, on Saturday, at the initiative of the “My Village Forum for Social Development” association.

This project is part of the program for financing micro-initiatives for civil society organizations in North Africa, with the support of the International Union for Conservation of the Environment.

The project will be implemented in partnership with the National Agency for the Development of Oasis Regions and Argan Trees, the Tata Regional Council, the Regional Directorate of Water and Forests in Tata, the Regional Directorate of Agriculture, and the commune of Kasbah Sidi Abdullah bin Mubarak, Tata Province.

This project aims to contribute to preserving the wealth of palm trees in the Aqa Oasis, and to biodiversity, especially fruitful palm trees, specifically the species “Phoenix Dactylifera L”. climate in the long term.

The project will focus on three main axes, the first of which is sensitization and supervision through awareness meetings on preserving palm groves, and training workshops on palm management; With regard to the second axis, the restoration and rehabilitation of paths between palm groves and the organization of purification campaigns, while the third axis is related to the establishment of a palm museum, which will be the first of its kind in Morocco.

Palm Tata Oasis Aqa

See also  Cybersecurity, green light from the CDM to the new agency for security against cyber threats

You may also like

6/13 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global...

Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this...

District-wide heavy rain risk management in the Rhein-Sieg...

Fans of the South Korean band BTS celebrate...

Mayors must take measures for festivities with agglomeration...

Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism...

Habeck: Agreement on the heating law could come...

Albon’s popular work ‘Blackjack’ revived with ChatGPT… AI...

With seismic decrease and gas emission the Ruiz...

EQS-Adhoc: DNI Beteiligungen AG: Annual financial statements 2022/...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy