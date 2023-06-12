A project that contributes to the care of Aqa Oasis palm trees

Hespress – W.L.L

The Tata region witnessed the launch of the “Contribute to Preserving Palm Resources in Aqa Oasis” project, on Saturday, at the initiative of the “My Village Forum for Social Development” association.

This project is part of the program for financing micro-initiatives for civil society organizations in North Africa, with the support of the International Union for Conservation of the Environment.

The project will be implemented in partnership with the National Agency for the Development of Oasis Regions and Argan Trees, the Tata Regional Council, the Regional Directorate of Water and Forests in Tata, the Regional Directorate of Agriculture, and the commune of Kasbah Sidi Abdullah bin Mubarak, Tata Province.

This project aims to contribute to preserving the wealth of palm trees in the Aqa Oasis, and to biodiversity, especially fruitful palm trees, specifically the species “Phoenix Dactylifera L”. climate in the long term.

The project will focus on three main axes, the first of which is sensitization and supervision through awareness meetings on preserving palm groves, and training workshops on palm management; With regard to the second axis, the restoration and rehabilitation of paths between palm groves and the organization of purification campaigns, while the third axis is related to the establishment of a palm museum, which will be the first of its kind in Morocco.