A project to improve health care in Togo – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Ministry of Health, Public Hygiene and Universal Access to Care launched this Tuesday, June 21, 2023 in Lomé, a new project called “Project to Strengthen the Health System and Primary Health Care in Togo” (PR4SP).

Lasting 4 years, the initiative aims to facilitate the increasing use of health services coupled with the fight against the main communicable diseases (HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria) and to strengthen the governance of the health sector in all regions of the country

The goal of the project is to contribute to the achievement of the objectives of the National Health Development Plan and provide the population with essential health services. Emphasis will be placed on pregnant women, HIV, TB, malaria patients and snakebite envenomations.

The project, according to its coordinator, Dr Marin Kokou Wotobe, has 4 main components including improving the supply of services, improving the quality of services, improving the governance of the health sector, support for the implementation of the project.

“The first component includes the construction and rehabilitation of health infrastructure, the acquisition of equipment and rolling stock as well as support for the control of the main communicable diseases (HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria) and snakebites. The second component has several sub-components ranging from building the capacity of health service providers to training and supporting community health workers, quality assurance of services including infection prevention and control,” explained the coordinator.

He specified: “the first sub-component of the third component of the project is the standardization and regulation of the sector. The second sub-component relates to support for the coordination of health sector interventions and the last sub-component concerns support for health development policies and strategies. The fourth component has two main sub-components, namely support for the operation of the Management Unit and other operating costs related to project activities”.

Dr. Marin Kokou Wotobe also added that the project has two other components which are financial audit, contingency for emergency response.

Speaking of infrastructure, the coordinator said that the project will allow the construction of 30 health infrastructures including 6 maternities, 8 operating theaters, 5 regional maintenance services and a branch of the National Institute of Hygiene as well as the rehabilitation of 26 health facilities.

For her part, the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health, Public Hygiene and Universal Access to Care, Eugénie Midamegbe Akakpo affirmed that this project is consistent with the government’s vision as expressed in its 2020-2025 roadmap which emphasizes a healthcare system accessible to all, of high quality, and robust in the face of crises, a human capital factor necessary for the consolidation of social development and the strengthening of mechanisms for inclusion .

“This project therefore supports the Government’s efforts to provide a response that is both specific and systemic to the supply and demand for access to quality health services and care,” she said.

Financed by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the global fund and the Togolese state, the total cost of the project is estimated at 63,370,000 US dollars, or about 38.022 billion CFA francs.

Rachel Doubidji

