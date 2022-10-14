ROMA – Nanni Moretti hadn’t dared so much. In his Habemus Papam, shot a couple of years before the epochal resignation of Benedict XVI, the cardinals advise a Pope in crisis, personified by Michel Piccoli, to turn to a psychoanalyst. “The cardinals are willing to ask for the support of psychoanalysis”, a haughty Vatican official explains to the psychoanalyst Moretti, “despite the natural skepticism that you will certainly imagine”.

