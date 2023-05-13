A quarter has no understanding for warning strikes

According to a survey, every fourth person in Germany has “no understanding at all” for the announced 50-hour warning strike on the railways.
In contrast, 19 percent of those surveyed in the survey by the opinion research institute Yougov on behalf of the German Press Agency showed full understanding for the industrial dispute. In addition, 26 percent said that they “rather understand” for the action in the current collective bargaining dispute, also 26 percent have “rather no understanding”. 5 percent of those surveyed did not provide any information.
Rail traffic will be on strike nationwide from Sunday evening, 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday evening, 12:00 a.m. During this time, Deutsche Bahn will completely stop long-distance traffic, and almost every train in regional traffic is likely to be canceled. The first effects are expected to be earlier, the train has already canceled some connections on Sunday afternoon.
The ADAC does not expect massive consequences of the warning strike on the streets. You can’t give the all-clear, but the traffic jams are expected to be limited – similar to the 24-hour warning strike on the railways in March. Monday is a popular home office day anyway, said a spokesman. Even more employees would probably stay at their desks at home. And if you do have to go to work, you often leave earlier – that also rectifies the situation on the streets.
The railway and transport union EVG has called for a warning strike. Since the end of February, she has been negotiating with 50 railway companies about new collective agreements for 230,000 employees, 180,000 of whom work for Deutsche Bahn. Negotiations with most employers are faltering. With the third warning strike in the current year, the union wants to significantly increase the pressure. Specifically, the EVG is counting on the effects on the economy, so that pressure can be exerted on the negotiators of the railway companies.
