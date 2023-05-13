A quarter has no understanding for warning strikes

The ADAC does not expect massive consequences of the warning strike on the streets. You can’t give the all-clear, but the traffic jams are expected to be limited – similar to the 24-hour warning strike on the railways in March. Monday is a popular home office day anyway, said a spokesman. Even more employees would probably stay at their desks at home. And if you do have to go to work, you often leave earlier – that also rectifies the situation on the streets.