Opinion A question of safety

Germany’s attitude towards Taiwan shows disturbing selfishness

As of: 1:02 p.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes

Democracy activist Glacier Kwong

With the construction of the semiconductor factory in Dresden, Germany is benefiting from Taiwan’s know-how – but so far the government has not championed Taiwan’s security interests. That reveals the German double standard, says our guest author.

Germany’s decision to set up a chip factory in Europe with the Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC shows the complexity of international relations. While Germany recognizes Taiwan’s critical role in global supply chains and seeks to capitalize on Taiwanese technology, TSMC’s reputation as a leading semiconductor manufacturer has placed Taiwan in a strategically important position.

But although Germany is dependent on Taiwan’s progress in the semiconductor industry, it is shockingly little committed to Taiwan’s interests and is cautiously reluctant to take concrete measures to ensure stability in the Taiwan Strait. This reveals the German double standard.

The fact that Taiwan’s diplomatic mission here is faced with low-ranking officials and inadequate conditions represents a lamentable lack of respect in dealing with a key partner. One example I can remember is when Germany urgently needed medical masks and Taiwan sent them , two German government officials have refused to show gratitude.

But this isn’t just about diplomatic protocol – it’s about the hypocrisy behind the German approach. If Germany is willing to capitalize on Taiwan’s expertise in semiconductor technology, then it should also recognize the importance of Taiwan’s status quo. The gulf between Germany’s economic interests and its diplomatic stance is striking, to say the least.

Also, the issue of the Taiwan Strait is more than just a bilateral issue between Taiwan and China. It has far-reaching implications for peace and stability. Germany’s refusal to take a clear stance in defending the status quo in the Taiwan Straits undermines the principles of international cooperation.

Demonstrate genuine commitment to security in the region

This ambivalence shows disturbing egotism and opportunism. The global order is based on fairness, cooperation and mutual respect. If Germany wants to benefit from the economic fruits of Taiwan’s semiconductor production, it must reciprocate with a genuine commitment to security in the region.

In a world shaped by interdependence, Germany’s selective engagement with Taiwan raises both ethical and strategic issues. How can one nation benefit from another’s technological advances while shying away from offering tangible support in times of need?

By ignoring Taiwan’s diplomatic efforts and security concerns, Germany risks undermining mutual trust and understanding – the basis of international relations.

The international community expects consistent action and clear principles from leading nations. It is high time for Germany to show more than just economic solidarity with Taiwan.

Glacier Kwong alternates writing this column with Joshua Wong. The two young activists from Hong Kong are fighting against the growing influence of China in their homeland. Since Wong is currently imprisoned, Kwong will continue this column alone for the time being.

