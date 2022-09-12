A quick glance at the wonderful moments of the 2022 National Cybersecurity Publicity Week

The 2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Week will be held nationwide from September 5 to 11. The theme of this publicity week is “Network Security for the People, Network Security for the People”. The opening ceremony and the Network Security Technology Summit Forum were held in Hefei, Anhui Province on the morning of the 5th. During the publicity week, 8 sub-forums including “Youth Network Protection”, “Automotive Data Security”, “Artificial Intelligence and Personal Information Protection” were also held, and campus days, telecom days, rule of law days, finance days, youth days, and personal information were held. Conservation Day and other theme day activities.

